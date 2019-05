Tomas Jimenez Maria L. Jimenez (Castellanos)

GARY, IN - Tomas Jimenez, age 84, and his dear wife Maria L. Jimenez, age 92, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019. They are survived by Tomas's brothers: Angel (Stella) Jimenez and Roy (Guadalupe) ; Maria's brother, Alfonso (Estela) Castellanos and sister, Teresa Castellanos. They are also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by their son, Rodrigo Jimenez; Tomas's parents: Antonio and Natalia Jimenez and Maria's parents: Juan and Dolores Castellanos.

Tomas was an Inland Steel retiree. Maria was a proud homemaker who loved to bake. They will be truly missed by all who knew and loved them.

A memorial Mass will take place on Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church (330 E. 45th Ave., Gary, IN). Rev. Roque Meraz officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 219-980-1141.