Tomas Santiago

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Tomas Santiago of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 95. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Tomas had touched in some way throughout his well lived and very memorable life.

Tomas was born and raised in Lares, Puerto Rico. As a young man, he was given the opportunity to move to Indiana to work at Inland Steel Company in East Chicago, IN where he worked for 37 years. Tomas started his family in 1963 when he married Lucila and had three children. Tomas retired from Inland Steel in 1988 at the age of 64.

Tomas is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lucila Santiago; three children Arcides (Delfina) Santiago, Eric (Maria) Santiago and Lizette (Tim) Leitelt; five grandchildren: Brittany M. (fiancee Phillip Fabian) Santiago, Eric J. Santiago, Adam T. Santiago, Giana G. Santiago and Aidan T. Leitelt; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins who love him very much.

Tomas was preceded in death by his parents, Dionisio and Carmen Santiago from Puerto Rico; siblings: Herminia Gonzalez, Ramona Rivera, Americo Santiago, Victorio Santiago, Carmen Maria "Tita" Pagan, Lauriano Santiago, Emerernsianos Santiago, Ursina Morales and Dionisia Hernandez.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN and 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.