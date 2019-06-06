Tommy Hines

GILBERTSVILLE, KY - Tommy Hines, 54, of Gilbertsville, KY, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his brother's home in Mount Vernon, IA, surrounded by his loving family. Memorial service: 4:00 p.m. June 8, 2019, at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE, IN with Visitation preceding from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Arrangements with STEWART BAXTER FUNERAL & MEMORIAL SERVICE, MOUNT VERNON, IA.

Tommy is survived by his mother and step-father, Gloria (Jim) Oatsvall; father and step-mother, Mick (Jane) Hines; brother, Mickey (Teresa) Hines; sisters, Kim Hines, and Pam (Larry) Vickrey; nieces and nephews, "favorite niece" Tiffany Hines, Brandon, Courtney, Bradly, Christa, Mickey James, Travis, and "beautiful" Kendra; and beloved dog, Lucy. He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents; and niece, Melissa Hines.

Thomas Allen was born to Michael and Gloria (Thompson) Hines, on July 23, 1964, in Gary, IN. He received a Bachelors from Purdue University. Recently, he worked for Champion Home Builders in Benton, KY. Tommy enjoyed fishing at Kentucky Dam, hunting, and spending time with his faithful dog, Lucy. He was a loving uncle who will be missed by all his special nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to your local animal shelter.

Please share your support and memories with Tommy's family on his tribute wall at: www.stewartbaxter.com, under obituaries.