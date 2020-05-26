Tonette Lynn Andrade
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tonette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonette Lynn Andrade MUNSTER, IN - Tonette Lynn Andrade, 57, of Munster, IN, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She is survived by her Husband, John, three daughters; Jessica, Samantha and Sabrina; her brothers; Bob-o, Rudy and Doug, and her beloved granddaughter Nevaeh. Toni may be remembered by some for her love of Bingo, but what she really loved was spending time with her daughters and granddaughter. She was very giving and never hesitated to help someone in need. She collected angels and loved country music. She was very fond of Disney movies, Mary Poppins being her favorite. She devoted her life to making others happy and she will be greatly missed! Visitation with family will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved