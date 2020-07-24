1/1
Tony C. "Mack Son" Smith Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Tony C. Smith, Sr. "Mack Son"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Tony C. Smith, Sr. age 59 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survivors two children, Tony C. Smith, Jr., and Sharonda Smith; two grandchildren; three brothers, Michael Smith, Ricky (Renee) Smith and Leroy (Ernestine) Smith; one sister, Sharon Smith Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago. Rev. Patrick Gillis, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation wil be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Smith family during their time of loss.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved