Tony Cohn
1982 - 2020
Tony Cohn

KNOX, IN-Tony Cohn, age 37, of Bass Lake (Knox), passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Tony was born September 14, 1982 in Munster, IN. He was working as a plumber out of Union Local 210, he was very artistic, even at a young age, was a meticulous carpenter, an avid hunter and fisherman, had a great sense of humor and loved life. He has lots of family and friends that will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his parents, Kim Cohn of Crown Point and Jody Burkhardt of Crown Point; his fiance, Kristie Hunter of Knox; a daughter, Abigail Homrich of Wheatfield; brothers: Ryan Cohn (Alicia) of Culver and Nicholas Cohn of Crown Point; nephews: Kayden and Landon Cohn, and many aunts and uncles and one great aunt.

A celebration of life service will take place Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1pm, with visitation two hours prior to services, at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Knox.



Published in The Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
M.C. Smith Funeral Home
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
M.C. Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
M.C. Smith Funeral Home
153 E. Washington
Knox, IN 46534
(574) 772-4211
