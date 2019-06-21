Tony G. Pishkur

CROWN POINT, IN - Tony G. Pishkur, age 96 of Crown Point, formerly of Glen Park, passed away peacefully in his home on June 17, 2019. He was a graduate of Tolleston HS, class of 1940. He served in the US Coast Guard during WWII. Tony was a member of St. Mary Church in Crown Point, member of Knights of Columbus Msgr. Ryder Council No. 4047. He retired from the Merrillville Post Office. Tony loved God, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, baseball and golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Justina Pishkur; his wife-Elsie Pishkur; brothers, Joe, John, Frank, Matt, Louie, Jim; sister, Francie. Tony is survived by his children-Laurie (Dennis) Gutowski, Dave (Gretchen) Pishkur, Jan (Tony) Rea, Kathy (Joe) Plesac; grandchildren, Tim (Mary) Gutowski, Jeff Gutowski, Jamie (Brad) Stangel, Ryne (Jaclyn) Pishkur, Courtney and Mark Pishkur, Bryan (Anne) Rea, Kyle (Brittany) Rea, Kelsie and Joey Plesac; great-grandchildren, Zackary, Aubrey Gutowski, Addison, Anna, Mia Stangel, Charlie Rea: Gia Rea; sisters, Liz (Bernie) Beckham, Mary Geras; brother, Ed (Mary Lou) Pishkur; brother in law, Don Starkey; many loving nieces and nephews; caregiver, Annie Machupa.

Friends are invited to meet with Tony's family on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. with K of C service at 6:00 PM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral service Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Church, Crown Point, IN. Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Andrean Vision 2024 New School Building Fund (In Memory of Tony Pishkur). www.burnsfuneral.com