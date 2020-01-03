Tracy Nicole Gray Snyder

CROWN POINT, IN - Tracy Nicole Gray Snyder departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019, leaving behind her husband of 18 years, Darrell Phillip Snyder; children: Darrell Glenn, Calloway Clay, Christian Ruth Ann, Charlie Jane, and Lilly Grace; parents: Charlie and Ruth Ann Maloney Gray; mother-in-law, Peggy Jane Snyder; siblings: Charlie (Heather), Carl (Brittany), Robert (Misty); brother-in-law, David (Mandy); and many nieces and nephews.

At the time of her passing, she resided in Crown Point, IN .

A loving, caring woman with a sweet soul, Tracy cherished her family and devoted herself to them. As well, she was devoted to the Lord and was a lifelong member of Piney Grove Baptist Church; however, she was attending Living Stones Church in Crown Point. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.

The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday also at Piney Grove Baptist Church located at 996 Standard Avenue in Corbin.

HART FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.

