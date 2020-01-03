Tracy Nicole Gray Snyder

Guest Book
  • "We are so very sorry for your loss. We are keeping you all..."
    - Dave Chapman
Service Information
Hart Funeral Home, Inc.
1011 Master Street
Corbin, KY
40701
(606)-528-5311
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
996 Standard Avenue
Corbin, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tracy Nicole Gray Snyder

CROWN POINT, IN - Tracy Nicole Gray Snyder departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019, leaving behind her husband of 18 years, Darrell Phillip Snyder; children: Darrell Glenn, Calloway Clay, Christian Ruth Ann, Charlie Jane, and Lilly Grace; parents: Charlie and Ruth Ann Maloney Gray; mother-in-law, Peggy Jane Snyder; siblings: Charlie (Heather), Carl (Brittany), Robert (Misty); brother-in-law, David (Mandy); and many nieces and nephews.

At the time of her passing, she resided in Crown Point, IN .

A loving, caring woman with a sweet soul, Tracy cherished her family and devoted herself to them. As well, she was devoted to the Lord and was a lifelong member of Piney Grove Baptist Church; however, she was attending Living Stones Church in Crown Point. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.

The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday also at Piney Grove Baptist Church located at 996 Standard Avenue in Corbin.

HART FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.
Published in The Times on Jan. 3, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.