DeMOTTE, IN - Trudi Markul, age 72, of DeMotte, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home.

Trudi is survived by her companion, Mickey Dufresne; children: Wendi (David) Earley, William Paul (Bobbie) Markul and William Cody Markul; father, Richard "Dan" Siple; grandchildren: Megan Earley and William Paul "Tre" Markul III; extended family: Christopher (Penny) Dufresne, Cathy Dufresne and their children, Mia, Izzy, Carly, Colton, and Chloe.

Trudi was preceded in death by her husband: William P.; and mother, Delores "Dee" Siple.

Trudi retired from Tri-Creek School Corp. as a Bus Driver for over 30 years. Currently she worked for Kankakee Valley School Corp. in student transportation. She was a member of the DeMotte American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Trudi was an avid bowler and was inducted into the Indiana State Women's Bowling Hall of Fame. She was the founder and owner of Muchos Tacos for 30 years.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Curtis Gordon officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the DeMotte American Legion Auxiliary.

