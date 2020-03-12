Truman Wallis

SALINE, IN - Truman Wallis of Saline, formerly of St. John, IN, died peacefully on March 10, 2020. Truman was born in a house in Watertown, MI, the third (second living) child of Albert and Minnie (Wiegert) Wallis. The family moved to Detroit where he attended Winterhalter, Tappan Intermediate, and Cass Tech High School.

He worked at the Ford Motor Co, starting as an apprentice in tool and die. He joined the Navy during World War II, training as a pilot. The war ended before he saw active duty.

He attended Lawrence Tech, graduating from Wayne State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He continued working at Ford for 40 years, retiring from the Chicago Heights Stamping Plant.

Truman was a hard worker, building his house in Southfield, MI. He was active, playing golf, tennis, handball, swimming and cross-country skiing. He loved to travel, visiting Russia, China, Mongolia, Greece, Australia, Egypt and Iran.He was a member of Dyer United Methodist Church since the early 1960s. He served on many church committees. He not only enjoyed attending services, but also read and studied theology. He argued about biblical interpretations, especially with those who came to his door with their beliefs. The church and his belief in God were a big part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Sophia (Goodlesky), sister Elsie Galligan, and brother Raymond. He is survived by his daughter Karen, son Ronald, grandson Christopher (Samantha Hutchins), special friend Caryl Lee, and many nieces and nephews.

He was especially looking forward to his 100 th birthday this July, but became just too tired to make it. We still plan to celebrate his life on his up-coming birthday in his honor-wine will be served!

A visitation will take place Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 3:30 pm with Military Honors to follow at the NIE FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 3767 W. Liberty Rd., Ann Arbor. Interment will take place Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Cemetery in Watertown, MI.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Dyer United Methodist Church, 2016 Church St, Dyer, IN 46311, the Mayo Clinic, or a . Please share a memory of Truman at www.niefuneralhomes.com.