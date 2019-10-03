Twila Jean Marsh

IN CELEBRATION OF

THE LIFE OF

TWILA J. MARSH

12/12/1958-10/3/2017

In memory of Twila J. Marsh on her two year anniversary in heaven with the rest of her family and friends. Twila has been greatly missed by all of her friends, colleagues, students and family over the past two years. She was such a positive influence over everyone that knew her or came into contact with her during their daily life. Twila was always interested in helping make everyone else's life more enjoyable and better. To remember Twila, put on a loving smile, give someone a hug and reach out to others with your helping hands. "Be the smile in someone's day!"

Missing you everyday, Leroy, Jamie, Chris, Patrick, Paige, Serena, Chester and Peggy.