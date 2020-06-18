Tyler Joseph Nordeen
VALPARAISO, IN - Tyler Joseph Nordeen, 20, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born March 3, 2000 in Chicago Heights, IL to Darin and Lisa (Jones) Nordeen, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2018 and was currently a student at Purdue Fort Wayne. Tyler belied his quiet personality during high school, enjoying raucous flag football games and being a dependable teammate on the track team as an accomplished high jumper. Skateboarding and e-gaming became cherished activities that suited his nature. A talented student, he pursued interests in mechanical engineering and psychology.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Darin and Lisa Nordeen and his sister, Nichole Nordeen, all of Valparaiso, grandparents, Susan Jacobs, Donald Jones (Sherry), Stewart and Kathy Nordeen all of Illinois, longtime girlfriend, Daniella Zarate, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m.



Published in The Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
We have known Ty since he was 5 years old. This just breaks our hearts ! Prayers for our friends Lisa , Darin, Nickki and their extended family ! Know that we are here for you !
Lenburg Family
Friend
June 17, 2020
I am soooo sorry Darin lisa and nicole. I loved our talks when i cut his amazing hair:) he was such a smart kid! You were very lucky to have him. Im sure you have many memories to help keep you strong and cry as much as you want. Love you guys
Lori Bales
Friend
