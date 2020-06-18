Tyler Joseph Nordeen

VALPARAISO, IN - Tyler Joseph Nordeen, 20, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born March 3, 2000 in Chicago Heights, IL to Darin and Lisa (Jones) Nordeen, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2018 and was currently a student at Purdue Fort Wayne. Tyler belied his quiet personality during high school, enjoying raucous flag football games and being a dependable teammate on the track team as an accomplished high jumper. Skateboarding and e-gaming became cherished activities that suited his nature. A talented student, he pursued interests in mechanical engineering and psychology.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Darin and Lisa Nordeen and his sister, Nichole Nordeen, all of Valparaiso, grandparents, Susan Jacobs, Donald Jones (Sherry), Stewart and Kathy Nordeen all of Illinois, longtime girlfriend, Daniella Zarate, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m.