Urena Phillips

Service Information
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-365-9554
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Urena Phillips

VALPARAISO, IN - Urena Phillips age 95 of Valparaiso, formerly of Dyer, passed away March 7, 2020. She is survived by daughter-in-law Tina Phillips, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two sisters Shirley Houston of Arkansas, Betty Schwab, of Munster, IN, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, two sons Roger and Donald, one brother, two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Thursday March 12, 2020; 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., (1/2 mile south of U. S. Rt 30) Crown Point, IN; burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM (service time) at the funeral home. Urena was a loving mother and grandmother. www.chapellawnfunerals.com


Published in The Times on Mar. 10, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Crown Point, IN   (219) 365-9554
