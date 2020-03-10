Urena Phillips

VALPARAISO, IN - Urena Phillips age 95 of Valparaiso, formerly of Dyer, passed away March 7, 2020. She is survived by daughter-in-law Tina Phillips, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two sisters Shirley Houston of Arkansas, Betty Schwab, of Munster, IN, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, two sons Roger and Donald, one brother, two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Thursday March 12, 2020; 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., (1/2 mile south of U. S. Rt 30) Crown Point, IN; burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM (service time) at the funeral home. Urena was a loving mother and grandmother. www.chapellawnfunerals.com