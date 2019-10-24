Val Koble

CHAMPAIGN, IL - Val Koble 83, of Champaign, IL passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

There will be a visitation on Friday, October 25 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at OWENS FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Elm St, Champaign, IL with a parish wake service beginning at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Champaign, IL.

He was the son of Gerald and Rose Koble, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles. He married Florence J. Coomer on May 12, 1962 in East Chicago, IN. They were married for 43 years before she passed on December 10, 2005.

Survivors include Janice Koble of Lowell, IN; Phyllis Vendramin of Crown Point, IN and many nieces and nephews.

