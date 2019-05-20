Valentine Mis

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Valentine Mis, age 97 of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at home. He is survived by three sons: Robert (Jeanne) Mis, Glenn (Karen) Mis and Daniel Mis; daughter, Valerie (Mark) Tonkovich; 10 grandchildren: Tracy (David) Guiden, Wendy (Steve Djordjevich) Mis, Carrie (Jim) Leitz, Kelly (Chris Jahnke) Mis, Marissa (Brian) Accurso, Brian, Jeff and Justin Mis, Marcus and Matt Tonkovich; great grandchildren: Ashlee Prusinski, Paige Guiden, Gwendolyn Mis, Olivia and Julia Olsen, Andrew Djordjevich, Cason and Corbin Accurso; sister, Ann (Stanley) Matusik. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Mis; daughter, Carol Lynn Mis; son, Philip Mis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Wednesday morning. Prayer services 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and the American Legion Allied Post #369 will post colors 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Valentine retired from ARCO. He was a W.W.II U.S. Navy Veteran, member of the American Legion Allied Post #369 and St. Stanislaus Church. Val was Chairman and volunteer at the Tri-City Special Olympics for over 40 years and a longtime advocate for Special Needs children and a Vendor at the East Chicago Filtration Plant. In lieu of flowers, donations to Vending Opportunity Enterprises would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com