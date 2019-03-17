Valerie G. (Stetson) Struhs

Valerie G. Struhs (nee Stetson)

CROWN POINT, IN - Valerie G. Struhs (nee Stetson), age 70 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully March 14, 2019. She graduated from Hammond Tech High School, Class of 67. Valerie was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Delores Stetson. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Dave) Mochel; grandson, Hunter Ashlock; several extended family.

A time of sharing will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Mar. 17, 2019
