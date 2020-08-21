Vasilka Hristovski

CROWN POINT, IN - Vasilka Hristovski, age 92 of Crown Point, passed away on August 19, 2020. She was a great seamstress, loved to cook and enjoyed life to the fullest. Vasilka was employed at St. Mary Medical Center in Gary for 20 years. She belonged to St. Peter and Paul Macedonian church for 54 years.

Vasilka was preceded in death by her husband Nikola Hristovski; parents Nick and Lenka (Jovanoska) Jensen; brother Peter (Nada) Jensen; sister Sophie (Dusan) Draca; son-in-law Mendo Semovski. She is survived by her daughters Nada (Tom) Kuzmanovski, Rosa Semovski, Lila (Ilija) Karamacoski; grandchildren: Michael (Andrea) Kuzmanovski, Thomas Kuzmanovski, Deanna (Eftim) Kozarov, Tony (Amy) Semovski, Tina (Sasho) Becvarovski, Dimce (Daniela) Karamacoski; six great-grandchildren.

Funeral will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral DIRECTLY at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point IN. Fr. Georgij Gligorov and Fr. Aleksandar Mitrov concelebrating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com