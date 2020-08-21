1/
Vasilka Hristovski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vasilka's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Vasilka Hristovski

CROWN POINT, IN - Vasilka Hristovski, age 92 of Crown Point, passed away on August 19, 2020. She was a great seamstress, loved to cook and enjoyed life to the fullest. Vasilka was employed at St. Mary Medical Center in Gary for 20 years. She belonged to St. Peter and Paul Macedonian church for 54 years.

Vasilka was preceded in death by her husband Nikola Hristovski; parents Nick and Lenka (Jovanoska) Jensen; brother Peter (Nada) Jensen; sister Sophie (Dusan) Draca; son-in-law Mendo Semovski. She is survived by her daughters Nada (Tom) Kuzmanovski, Rosa Semovski, Lila (Ilija) Karamacoski; grandchildren: Michael (Andrea) Kuzmanovski, Thomas Kuzmanovski, Deanna (Eftim) Kozarov, Tony (Amy) Semovski, Tina (Sasho) Becvarovski, Dimce (Daniela) Karamacoski; six great-grandchildren.

Funeral will take place on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral DIRECTLY at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point IN. Fr. Georgij Gligorov and Fr. Aleksandar Mitrov concelebrating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved