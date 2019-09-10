Velda "Val" Sasewich (nee Dudleston)

LANSING, IL - It is with immense sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who is already truly missed.

Velda "Val" Sasewich (nee Dudleston) entered the Kingdom of God on September 4, 2019 and is together again with her husband of over 50 years, Henry T. Sasewich. Born in Hammond, Indiana, Val is the daughter of Ernest and Mary Dudleston, sister of Roy Dudleston and Harriet Tornabene who have all preceded her in death. Val is survived by her children: Michael, Marie and Nanci; grandsons: Eric and Kevin; great-granddaughter Makayla Marie, who made life very special and full of joy and happiness each and every day.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 10-11:00 a.m. followed by a service officiated by dear family friend Father Fred Pesek. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. For information please call (708)862-4480 or visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.