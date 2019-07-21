Velma M. Bovey

VALPARAISO, IN - Velma M. Bovey, age 100 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born October 2, 1918 in Detroit, MI to Leonard and Gertrude (Hunt) Stewart. Velma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Valparaiso and enjoyed participating in their Super Seniors group. She was an avid reader, and loved spending her Saturday evenings watching The Lawrence Welk Show. Velma will be remembered for her fun and feisty personality, and her love of family, especially three generations of beloved grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother who will be dearly missed.

On June 10, 1944, Velma married William Hugh Bovey, who preceded her in death in 1993. She is survived by their daughters: Janice (George) Waterman of Hartland, MI, Phyllis (David) Bauer of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Jeff (Kathy) Waterman, Stephanie Miller, Julie (Mark) Stepp, Todd (Rachel) Bauer; ten great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Vera Willard and Shirley Hastings, and brother, Versile Stewart.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM at The Well Church in Brighton, MI. A burial of ashes will take place at Highland Cemetery in Highland, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Velma's name to Joni & Friends, 915 Harger Road #105, Oak Brook, IL 60523 or The Well Church, 2376 Genoa Business Park Drive, Brighton, MI 48114. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.