Velma M. (Radovich) Mauder

PLYMOUTH, IN - Velma M. Mauder (nee Radovich) age 95 of Plymouth and Hammond IN was called to the Lord on March 2, 2020 with her family by her side.

Velma was born on March 27, 1924 in Hammond, IN. Velma was retired from the Chicago Motor Club a member of St. Michaels Church in Plymouth, member of the Harvest House Senior Club, member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #170 and past President of the Hammond FOP Lodge #51 Ladies Auxiliary.

Velma was very proud of her Croatian heritage and enjoyed time spent with her family, especially playing cards with them and winning!

She is survived by her children: Kathryn (Larry) Cassidy of Zionsville, Suzanne (Thomas) Jamriska of Plymouth and Charles (Donna) Mauder of Schererville; grandchildren; Michael (Catherine) Cassidy, Christopher (Jennifer) Cassidy, James (Katie) Jamriska, Timothy (Ashley) Jamriska, KimberlyJamriska, Jeffrey (Michelle) Mauder and William Mauder; great grandchildren: Emma, Allison, Kate, Sophie and Jack Cassidy; Izzy, Jackson and Charlotte Jamriska; Ryan, Erin and Kate Mauder. She is also survived by her brother, Frank (Susan) Radovich; sister-in law, Helen Mauder and numerous nieces and nephews. Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and parents Frank and Kati Radovich.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Michaels Church in Schererville, IN. At rest Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Croatian Scholarship Fund. Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home 219-322-6616.