Vera "Marge" Auxier
1919 - 2020
Vera "Marge" Auxier, age 100, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1919, in Milan, Missouri.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Samuel; grandson, Gary Unland; son-in-law, Bruce Unland.

She is survived by her children: Ron (Dorothy) of Georgia, Kay Unland of Hobart, daughter, Karen (Jeff) Robbins of Hobart, daughter, Errin Auxier of Chicago; sister, Betty Frazier of Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren: Jeff (Dee) Auxier, Sheri Unland, Ronda (Bob) Cook, Brenda (Ed) Raleigh, Debra Strugill, Brent (Kim) Auxier, Ron Auxier, Jr., Kim Robbins and Jeff Robbins; twelve great grandchildren: Josh, Amy (Chris), Dustin (Ariel), Ashley (Vinny), Jake (Morgan), Jared, Jocelyn, Bryan, Ryan, Jeremy, Damian, Victoria; four great great grandchildren: Chesnie, Zion, Ava and Bryce.

Visitation for Marge will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street Hobart. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the visitation and service will be for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marge's name to the Hobart Food Pantry, P.O. Box 394, Hobart, IN, or Hobart Educational Foundation, 32 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46342.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Miller's Merry Manor in Portage for their loving care of Marge. www.burnsfuneral.com.




Published in The Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful classy lady. We will love you and miss you always.
Janet Carter and famiky
Friend
