Vera I. Dines-Whitlow

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Vera I. Dines-Whitlow, age 69, late of Cedar Lake, IN passed away on December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard Whitlow. Loving mother of Tim (Katy) Dines, J. Christopher (Dawn) Dines and Anne Marie Dines. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Megan, Jacob, Steffan, Zach, Devin, Grace, Alexandra, Weston and Brianna. Devoted great grandmother of Tony, William and Joseph. Survived by her father Frank Lichtenstein and her brother Peter (Sharlene) Lichtenstein. Fond aunt of Rachel and Jason. Preceded in death by her mother Inga and her children Laura and Jonathan and sister Millie.

Vera was a board member of the Cedar Lake Historical Association, she was an avid artist, gardener and will always be remembered for her passion for cooking.

Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 am until time of "Celebration of Life" at 2:00 pm at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL & CREMATORY 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way) Cedar Lake, IN 46303. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.