Vera L. Hutton (nee Lachowin)

VALPARAISO, IN - Vera L. Hutton (nee Lachowin), of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019; one week following her 97th birthday. She was born to the late Paul and Rose Lachowin on February 6, 1922. Vera married Frank C. Hutton in July of 1944 and they shared 56 years together. Vera and Frank farmed, raised a family and enjoyed winters in Florida until his death in 2000. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who spent many years working at the Valparaiso Country Club where she made many lasting friendships.

Vera is survived by her three children: Robert (Marty) Hutton, Nancy (Richard) Bender, and Dennis (Peggy) Hutton; grandchildren: Noah Hutton, Tony (Nikki) Hutton, and Ruth (Jerrod) Martin; brothers: Henry (Marie) Lachowin and Ray (Deanna) Lachowin; numerous nieces, nephews, and her special friend, Betty.

A visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 AM until noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with the service beginning at noon. Pastor Phil Willingham of Heartland Christian Center will be offering prayers and the burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dunes Hospice.