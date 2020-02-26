Vera M. Kipp (nee Rogutich)

CROWN POINT, IN - Vera M. Kipp (nee Rogutich), age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Vera is survived by her husband, Reinhardt Kipp; children: Kevin (Shirlene) Kipp, Sandra (Tony) May, Craig (Lavonne) Kipp, Susan (Mark) Coram, Karen (Dean) Bennett and Brian (Jenny) Kipp; grandchildren: Dan and Paul Kipp, Chris (Cassidy) and Casey May, Sydney and Jillian Kipp, Robert and Ben (Lindsey) Coram, Kylie (Damon) Dawes, Matthew Bennett and Michael and Elena Kipp; great-grandchildren: Miles Coram, Molly May and Charlise May; brother, Rudolph Rogutich.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents: John and Veronica (nee Laginja) Rogutich; and brothers: Lawrence and Carl Rogutich.

Vera was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For over 50 years Vera treasured a week-long family reunion at Staudemeyer's Resort at Lake Namakagon in Wisconsin. She traveled all over the world with her husband and loved ones. In her time, she laughed a lot, frequented the casinos, completed puzzles at the kitchen table and listened to Croatian music.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, 46307 from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 PM with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating. At rest, City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the National .

