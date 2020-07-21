Vera Vranic

GRIFFITH, IN - Vera Vranic of Griffith, IN fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday July 18, 2020, at the age of 90.

A native of South Bend, IN Vera was the second youngest of 11 children born to Serbian immigrants. From birth Vera was a devout Orthodox Christian and worked tirelessly for her St. George Serbian Orthodox Church serving as Church Board secretary, Church School Board member and teacher, founding member and first officer of the Bishop Stefan Lastavica Choir Board, Serb National Federation (SNF) Auditing Board, SNF Lodge 171 financial secretary, St. George Circle of Serbian Sisters, Midwest Diocese Circle of Serbian Sisters and Midwest Diocese Summer Camp registrar. Vera rarely missed Divine Liturgy, helped sing responses during weekday services and was given two proclamations from two separate Midwest Diocese bishops. Vera had an impact on generations of Serbian-Americans across the Midwest and the United States.

Vera was married to the love of her life, the late Vaso Vranic until his death in 1989. The happy couple was blessed with a daughter Maria whom they both were incredibly proud of. In addition to her daughter, Vera's greatest joy was her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Vera worked various jobs from the time she was 14, but spent the bulk of her professional career at Union Carbide Linde Crystal Division, and retired as a switchboard operator from St. Catherine's Hospital. Vera was a member of The Metro Golden Age Club, enjoyed cooking, baking, photography, sewing, knitting, crocheting working crossword puzzles, mowing her lawn well into her late 80s but most of all, she loved to dance.

Vera traveled to the former Yugoslavia as a representative on a humanitarian mission to distribute funds raised by "Mothers Against Hunger" to orphans, hospitals and churches which fell victim to the war. In addition to that, she also traveled to Washington D.C. to take part in peaceful demonstrations protesting U.S. involvement in that war.

Her selflessness and dedication to a lifetime of service not only to her church but to her family, Kumovi, friends, those less fortunate and anyone who needed her is the legacy she leaves behind.

Vera is preceded in death by her beloved husband Vaso, parents Mika and Jandrija Medich, sisters Dorothy Medich and Mary (Fred) Gardini; Brothers Walt, Steve, Robert, Dan and Val Medich.

She is survived by her loving daughter Maria Vranic Michels; Grandchildren Jimmy (Milena Draskovic)Michels, Georgieann Michels (Fiance Mike Sulkes) Vaso (Alexandra Frakes) Michels; and her ultimate joy, great-grandsons Luka Vaso, and Vaso (III) Nunzio Michels; Sisters Desanka Stevanovic and Betsy (Robert) Corthier; Son-in-law Jim Michels; Vranic Family Nieces and nephews in Bosna and Serbia; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews in South Bend, Kumovi and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. At rest Calumet Park CEmemtery, Merrillville. Visitation will be held at the St. George Church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. COVID-19 protocal, masks required.

