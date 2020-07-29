1/1
Veritian Toshima Riddle
1960 - 2020
Veritian Toshima Riddle

Veritian Toshima Riddle was born March 17, 1960 to John Thomas Riddle and Phyllis Marion Gamble Robinson. Affectionately known as "Shima" she graduated from Bishop Noll Institute In 1978. In 1982, she received her B.A. in Telecommunications from Michigan State University, After graduating from college, Shima relocated to Alaska for several years, with family, until she settled in Maryland where she resided until her death.

While in Maryland, she chose a career in Insurance that spanned over twenty-five years. She was dedicated and hardworking.

Veritian departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, Maryland. Continuing her legacy and cherishing her memory are her sister: Marie M. Robinson; niece, Mia M. Brown; nephew, LeGary L. Robinson; great-nephew and niece: Titus King Emmanuel and Zoe Elizabeth Marie Brown; paternal uncle: Alvin (Betty) Riddle and maternal uncle, Alex Gamble; best friend, Eleanor (Billy) Good; and numerous cousins and additional friends.

Funeral services will be held, Thursday, July 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago, Fr. Carlos M. Sosa celebrating the mass. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 Hinton & Williams Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless 405 East Gude Drive, Suite 209 Rockville MD 20850 Mcch.net

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Riddle, Gamble and Robinson families during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
