Veronica Vasquez

HIGHLAND, IN -

Veronica Vasquez, age 42, of Highland passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She is survived by her children, Alexus Hernandez and Tyler Allen, grand furbaby, Draco, parents Ruben and Carmen Vasquez, brother Brandon (Jessica) Vasquez and sister Monica Vasquez. Nieces and nephews, Jazmine, Brandon, Desarae, Alicia, Issac, Vanessa and Lily. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends. Veronica was preceded in death by her husband Noel Hernandez, grandparents Charles and Esther Vasquez and Charlie and Josephine Quintanilla, Aunt Sylvia Vines and Uncle Charlie Vasquez. Veronica was employed by Norfolk & Southern Railroad Company in Chicago, IL for 20 years. She loved her children and always looked forward to seeing Draco, her grand dog. She will be truly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 W. Ridge Road, Gary, IN. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., Fr. Terry Steffens officiating. Veronica will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends. www.RidgelawnFuneralHome.com