Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cathedral
Obituary
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Veronica died at home in Colorado Springs surrounded by family on August 11, 2019.

Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Cathedral on August 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. She will be interred next to her late husband Gene Petchak. Veronica formerly of Gary and Crown Point, was the last surviving child of Dorothy and Emery Vernarsky, predeceased by her parents and her sisters Anna, Helen and Dorothy. She is survived by her daughter Mary Theresa (John) and her beloved grandchildren Christopher, Joshua and Sarah Thomas.
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2019
