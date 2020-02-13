Vick Darryl Brent

DYER, IN - Vick Darryl Brent of Dyer, passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020 at the age of 72. He was surrounded by his loved ones following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carolyn (Kukta) Brent; loving sons: Scott and Jeff Brent; and cherished grandsons: Tyler and Justin Brent. He was preceded in death by his parents: Victor and Violette Brent and sister: Paulette (Popovich) Mathena. Vick was born and raised in Highland, IN and graduated from Highland High School in 1965. He then earned his Bachelors in Education and Masters in Special Education from Chicago State University. Vick taught in the Chicago public school system for 12 years before entering the field of real estate; this became his passion for the next 35 years along with being a general contractor. He also ventured in the retail market by owning and operating a True Value hardware store. Vick loved to give back to the community thru his numerous years devoted to the game of baseball. He coached/managed and applied his teaching skills to mold young minds and had fun doing it. The Twins, Indians, and Expos gave him many years of joy and camaraderie. Vick loved to have pool parties where everyone could just be a kid. He especially enjoyed the holidays and entertaining his family with his piano sing-a-longs and goofy grab bag gifts. Vick was a fun-loving guy with a "unique" sense of humor; sarcasm was his tool to make people laugh.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday February 14, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and also on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. The interment will take place at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Vick was a wonderful husband, a great father, and our hero. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.