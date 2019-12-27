Victor "Vic" E. DeMeyer, Jr.

MUNSTER, IN - Victor "Vic" E. DeMeyer Jr. age 80, of Munster, passed away at his home on Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Vic is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Karen; daughters, Catherine (Daniel) Swets, Jacqueline Risher; grandchildren, Katelyn, Cassidy, Hannah and Ryan; great grandson, Greyson.

Victor was born Octobert 13, 1939 in Joliet, IL to Victor E. DeMeyer Sr. And Theresa M. DeMeyer. He grew up in Gary and graduated from Gary Toleston High School. Vic served in the US Navy. He was proud to graduate from the Calumet College of St. Joseph at the age of 50 in 1989. Vic retired from NIPSCO (NiSource) with over 28 years of service. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed going to the casinos and scratch offs. Vic was a dedicated Notre Dame Fan and had the privilege of having dinner with Lou Holtz. He loved to travel to Europe and Paris was his favorite place to visit. Vic was awarded by Frank O'Bannon the Sagamore of the Wabash. He was honored to meet President Bill Clinton and shake his hand at the inaugural ball in Washington D.C. During his lifetime, Vic had the privilege of serving on many boards and committees in the area which he loved very much. Vic was an amazing husband, father, papa and friend. He was loved and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crisis Center in Gary, the Munster Salvation Army or the Hammond Education Fund would be appreciated.

A Gathering of Friends and Family Celebrating Victor's Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Victor's wishes were to have a private service with a burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.