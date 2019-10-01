Victor E. Joyner, Sr.

FORMERLY OF GARY, IN - Victor Emanuel Joyner, Sr., age 81, formerly of Gary, was born April 8, 1938 to the late Herman and Hattie (Nealy) Joyner. Victor departed this life September 25, 2019 at Cumberland Trace Skilled Care in Plainfield, IN.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at HALL-BAKER FUNERAL HOME, 339 E. Main Street, Plainfield, IN, 46168. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com to leave the family a condolence and to view the full obituary.