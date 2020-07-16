Victor Frederick

HIGHLAND, IN - Victor Frederick age 75 of Highland, IN (formerly Naperville, IL) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving son Sam and Sam's mother Miriam Klein; sisters Paula (Lloyd) Johnson and Betty Holcomb; brother John (Virginia); sister-in-law Carol; many nieces and nephews and close friend Joyce Fies. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen; brother Don; brother-in-law Dean Holcomb, and longtime partner Barbara Bailey.

Vic graduated from Luther South High School in 1962. Vic was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, won numerous awards while he served and volunteered for duty in Vietnam 1966-67. He worked at Central Steel and Wire for 38 years.Vic got the most out of life while he was able. He loved cars very early - the faster the better. Vic had a great sense of humor and loved re-telling funny stories and family memories, often not finishing without cracking himself up. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family beginning at 10:00 AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (7227 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN) with funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vic may be sent to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000).

