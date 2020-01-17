Victor Kotso

FORMERLY OF HAMMOND/MERRILLVILLE, IN - Victor Kotso, 92, a former Hammond and Merrillville, IN resident, passed away peacefully at his home in Denver, CO, on December 23, 2019. Born on April 28, 1927 he was the son of the late John Kotso and Mary (nee Kalynsky) Kotso, Hammond, IN. Victor was preceded in death by one grandson, Corey Abraham (1991); one brother, Paul Kotso (1934); sisters Agnes Peters, Irene Wallar, Marge Krajewski, and Rosemarie Smith; brothers-in-law Elmer Peters and Robert Krajewski; and sister-in-law Alice Kotso.

Victor graduated from Hammond High School in 1945. He served in the Army of the United States, World War II. After serving in the war, he attended Purdue University. On June 10, 1951, he received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Purdue University. He worked his professional life as a pharmacist. After retiring from Walgreens he became a Walgreens Alumni Association member.

Victor is survived by his three children, daughter Julia Kotso (Mark) Walker of Denver, CO; son Brian (Roberta) Kotso of Yuma, AZ; and daughter Marianne Kotso Abraham, McKinney, TX; four grandchildren, Mandy (James) Bell of Broomfield, CO; Kyle Abraham, West Hartford, CT; Jason Abraham, Athens, GA; Allison Abraham, McKinney, TX; two great-grandchildren, Henry Thomas and Spencer Irene Bell, Broomfield, CO; brothers, Joseph Kotso, Munster, IN, and Robert Kotso, Hammond, IN; a sister, Eleanor Kotso, Los Angeles, CA; brother-in-law Edward "Bucky" Smith, Naperville, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Father Steve will lead the Parastas from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. Divine liturgy will be celebrated by Father Steve at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made in Victor's name to support the Organization for Autism Research (OAR), www.researchautism.org; or the .

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.