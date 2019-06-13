Victoria H. (Szczerbowski) Zurawski

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria H. (Szczerbowski) Zurawski.
Service Information
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME
4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin)
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Victoria H. Zurawski (nee Szczerbowski)

HAMMOND, IN - Victoria H. Zurawski, nee Szczerbowski, age 98, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Phyllis (late Edwin) Ryzewski, and Dolores (James) Sudlak; three grandchildren, Darci (Jay) Minorik, Wende Sudlak, and Robin Ryzewski; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Annalise. Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Zurawski; grandson, Randel Sudlak; and eleven siblings.

Funeral services Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Zurawski was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a former member of the St. Casimir Church Seniors. Victoria loved playing BINGO, and doing crossword puzzles.
Published in The Times on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.