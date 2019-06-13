Victoria H. Zurawski (nee Szczerbowski)

HAMMOND, IN - Victoria H. Zurawski, nee Szczerbowski, age 98, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Phyllis (late Edwin) Ryzewski, and Dolores (James) Sudlak; three grandchildren, Darci (Jay) Minorik, Wende Sudlak, and Robin Ryzewski; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Annalise. Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Zurawski; grandson, Randel Sudlak; and eleven siblings.

Funeral services Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Zurawski was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a former member of the St. Casimir Church Seniors. Victoria loved playing BINGO, and doing crossword puzzles.