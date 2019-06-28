Victoria Hartlerode (nee Pirau)

HAMMOND, IN - Victoria Hartlerode, age 94, of Hammond, entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She is survived by her two sons: Earl Willis (Kay) Hartlerode and Robert Thomas Hartlerode; special niece Mary Pirau; five grandchildren: Karin Jackson, Debra (Mark) Kolisz, Thomas, David (Monica) and Robert Hartlerode; 15 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilfred Cameron Hartlerode; daughter, Rebecca Sue Hartlerode; son Charles Wilfred Hartlerode; five brothers: Traian (Ina), Charles (Susan), John (Mary), George and Tom Pirau; two sisters: Helen (Wally) Cole and Laura (Edward) Murphy.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Scott Ferry officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville. Friends are invited to meet with the family at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Victoria was born on May 20, 1925 and has been a lifetime resident of Hammond. She was a devoted, loving, faith-filled wife, mother and grandmother. A longtime faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Victoria loved sharing cherished memories of growing up at Brooks House Community Center in Hammond where she learned her faith and her lifelong passion of knitting and crocheting. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or the Disabled American Veterans Association (DAV).

