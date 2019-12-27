Victoria "Vicki" L. Barthold

VALPARAISO, IN -

Victoria "Vicki" L. Barthold, age 68, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert "Bob" Barthold of Valparaiso; her son Brian Barthold of Valparaiso, her daughter Kara (Greg) Palumbo of Claremont, CA; her two grandchildren; her mother Ardella Gassman of Mitchell SD; her six brothers Dave Gassman, Tom Gassman, Reggie Gassman, Kurt Gassman, Dennis Gassman, Mike Gassman; her four sisters Julie Calmus, Lea Miller, Lynn Herber, Kelly Miller; and her many nieces and nephews. All of these people she loved dearly and was able to spend time with during her final weeks. Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Gassman.

Vicki was born to Ardella and Bernard Gassman in June 27, 1951 in Mitchell, SD where she spent many happy and busy years growing up there on the family farm. After graduating from Canova High School in 1969, Vicki attended Dakota State where she graduated with a degree in 1971. It was during her time at Dakota State that she met the love of her life; Bob. Bob and Vicki married on June 2, 1973 in Epiphany, SD and then moved to Valparaiso, IN where they began their own family and have since resided.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe Street, Valparaiso. The funeral will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso, with interment at Graceland Cemetery. All are invited to attend a luncheon at St. Teresa of Avila immediately following interment.

