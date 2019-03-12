Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria M. Gargas.

Victoria M. Gargas

GRIFFITH, IN - Victoria M. Gargas, 95, of Griffith passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving children; Patricia Monzka, Christine "Tina" Komarowski, Charlotte (Tom) Komarowski, Walter (Michaeline) Gargas, Geralyn "Gerri" Kudzia, Michael (Lynn) Gargas, 14 grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, sister Rita "Ruth" Pytel. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter, son-in-law's Lester Komarowski and Tom Kudzia.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 4:00 PM, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. Additional visitation with the family will be held at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN, 46322, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated, immediately following at 10:00 AM. Father Keith Virus, officiating.

Victoria was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church in Highland, as well as the St. James Women's Guild, Firefighters Auxiliary, and the American Legion. In lieu of flowers donations to the church in Victoria's honor would be preferred.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER