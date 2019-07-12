Victoria R. Gawrysiak (nee Bermingham)

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF HEGEWISCH, IL - Victoria R. Gawrysiak (nee Bermingham) age 60 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Hegewisch, IL passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. Victoria is survived by her loving husband Edmund Gawrysiak. Cherished mother of; Edmund (Samantha) Gawrysiak, Jr. and Robert J. Gawrysiak. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, also surviving is brother Ronnie Bermingham. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ella Bermingham, Margaret Hodar and brother Robert Bermingham.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Directly at St. Columba Catholic Church, 3340 E. 134th Street, Chicago, IL with Father Charles Watkins officiating. Cremation to follow.

Victoria was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter and sister. She had a servant's heart, always giving back to the community. She was an active member of the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at Henry Clay School and was elected to the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) board at George Washington High School. She enjoyed serving others and enjoyed spending time outside just enjoying the day. She was loved by many and she will be deeply missed. www.schroederlauer.com