Vietta "Irene" Finley
1941 - 2020
Vietta "Irene" Finley

VALPARAISO, IN -

Vietta "Irene" Finley, 78, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born July 24, 1941 in Valparaiso to Artie M. and Ethelyn A. (Norris) Blunk. Irene's career as a waitress at local restaurants spanned over 40 years at Harvey's Dime Store, Al's Diner, Campus View, Richard's and Schoop's in Valparaiso.

Survivors include her children: George "Butch" (Renee) Tomak, Julie (Lorenzo) Ramirez and Robert Finley, Jr., Susan and Erik Gustafson who were like her own children, daughter-in-law, Natalya Finley, former husband, Robert Finley, Sr., siblings, Franklin "Eugene" (Eunice) Blunk, Joe Blunk and Georgia (Sonny) Prowant, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sons, Steven and Dale Tomak, sister, Mary Blunk and brothers, Jessie, Norris, Fred and Arthur "Ira" Blunk.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with burial following at Angelcrest Cemetery.



Published in The Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
