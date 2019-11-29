Vilma Lee "Kitty" Reusch

VALPARAISO, IN - Vilma Lee "Kitty" Reusch, 92 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born February 11, 1927 in Lebanon, PA to Karl and Viola (Bakener) Wheeler. Kitty graduated from Westfield High School in New Jersey, attended the New Jersey College for Women, and graduated from the Scudder School in New York. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso and was involved in the Women's Bible Study and Presbyterian Women. Kitty enjoyed gardening, listening to opera music, playing bridge, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her unwavering faith in the Lord, her determination, and her kind and loving heart. Kitty will be dearly missed.

On June 12, 1948 she married William J. Reusch, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2002. She is survived by their children: Sharon (Jack) Kinsey of Valparaiso, William J. (Patti) Reusch, Jr. of Doylestown, PA; grandchildren: John (Karen) Kinsey, Matthew (Tracy) Kinsey, Thomas (Stacey) Kinsey, Kate (Tim) Sarno, William J. (Sheila) Reusch III; great grandchildren: Jack, Madeleine, Bridget, Sadie, Jayna, Carson, Liam, Evan, William "Beau", and Joe "Grey". She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Virginia Martin, Vera Wheeler, Viola Wolf, Valerie Lees; and brothers: Kahle Wheeler, Karl Wheeler, and Kenneth Wheeler.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 4:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso, with visitation from 3:30 PM until the start of the service. Kitty's ashes will be interred at the First Presbyterian Church Serenity Garden in Bethlehem, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.