Vina M. Eagan

HAMMOND, IN - Vina M. Eagan, age 89, a longtime Hammond, IN resident, passed away peacefully Saturday November 23, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL. She was born September 21, 1930 to the late Opal (nee Thompson) and Oscar Huskey in Tuckerman, Arkansas. She was raised in Strawberry, Arkansas where she learned at a young age about farm life, cooking and running a household. She married Vernon Eagan in 1948 and her life skills she learned as early as the age of five proved to be instrumental as she and Vern were blessed with nine children whom they raised on a farm in Arkansas before moving to Hammond in 1964.

Beloved mother of Kathryn (Kenneth) Simmers of Lowell, IN, Steven (Pamela) Eagan of Plainfield, IL, Waymon (Deborah) Eagan of Calumet City, IL, Leslie (Nora) Eagan of Waukesha, WI, the late Randall Eagan, Patricia (Randy) Speroff of Manhattan, IL, Richard (Renee) Eagan of Nappanee, IN, Kevin (Nicole) Eagan of Valporaiso, IN and Lowell (Jane) Eagan of Crown Point, IN. Loving and devoted grandmother of the late James Simmers; Rebecca Simmers; Heather (Nathan) Klein, Joshua (Christina) Eagan; Jared Eagan; Whitney Eagan, Brienna (Gabriel) Schaap, Gillian Eagan; Lara Speroff, Philip (Gina) Speroff, Taryn Speroff, Kyle Speroff, Patrick Speroff; Harlan (Melissa) Eagan, Jasmine Eagan (Eduardo) Salcedo, Autumn Eagan, Allison Eagan; Emily (Jarrett) Tite, Margaret Eagan, Nathan Eagan; Olivia Eagan, Carley Eagan, Max Eagan, Alaya Eagan and the late Conrad Eagan. Proud great grandmother of eleven and great-great grandmother of five. Dear sister of Nellie (Clyde) McDaniel of Batesville, AR, Lavon (Carolyn) Huskey of Saffell, AR and Delores (James) Hatch of Millington, TN. Fond aunt of several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband of 55 years, Vern, her son Randall and grandsons, James and Conrad she is also preceded in death by her sisters, Molly and Polly Huskey.

Vina enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, including gardening and keeping her work table active with fresh flowers she creatively would display on the porches and incorporate with the live plants she kept in great health throughout the house. Her greenthumb was a gift and although we are not sure, we feel perhaps rainwater could have been her secret (for perhaps a multitude of things).

She will remain in our hearts forever as will she and Dad's lessons instilled in us all.

A private family gathering will be held in Joliet, Illinois on Tuesday November 26, 2019.

Funeral services for Vina Eagan will be held at Mt. Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Saffell, Arkansas on Saturday November 30, 2019 where visitation will occur from 10:00 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in nearby Lincoln Ward Cemetery.

Local arrangements under the care of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) Joliet, IL. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com