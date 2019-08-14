Vince Kucharski

HIGHLAND, IN - Vince Kucharski, 94, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He is survived by his four daughters, Judi (John) McCarthy, Diane Marzano, Nancy (Robert) Taylor, and Corinne (Edward) Landphere; eight grandchildren, Charlotte (Michael) Weeks, Thomas (Meagan Bence) McCarthy, Amy (Michael) Lepper, Chrissy (Matthew) Harkleroad, Robert, Jr. and Zachary Taylor, and Maria and Anthony Landphere; five great-grandsons, Collin, Chase, Watson, Smith, and Rocky. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene Kucharski and numerous additional nieces and nephews, all of whom reside in Poland. Vince was preceded in death in 2012 by his loving wife, Mary Jane.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322. Friends may gather with the family at 9:30 AM at the church, prior to the start of Mass. Interment, St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Vince served in the Polish military during WWII, and was involved with the Polish Underground Resistance in the Warsaw Uprising during the summer of 1944 to liberate Warsaw from German occupation, and was a WWII Prisoner of War. He was a member of the Polish Veterans Post 40 of Hammond, and the White Eagle Club of East Chicago, IN. Vince was a member of St. James the Less Church, and was part of the Millennium Choir; was actively involved with the Discalced Carmelite Fathers Shrine in Munster, the Polish National Alliance, and also dedicated time to Mended Hearts as a volunteer.

