Vincent Dillman

LAS VEGAS, NV -

Vincent Dillman passed away peacefully at his Las Vegas home on May 22, 2020.

He's missed by friends and family, including his son, Matthew Dillman of Schererville; his dad, Rudolph Dillman of Crown Point; his siblings Greg (Sandy) Dillman of Hockley, TX, Tammy Dillman (Matt Weller) of Chicago, and Eric Dillman of Crown Point; and his fiance, Benita Martinez of Las Vegas. He joins his mom, Michalina "Mickey" Dillman (nee Nowakowski), on the other side.

Vince spent most of his life in The Region, until, in his 40s, he followed the sun to Las Vegas. He is remembered as a devoted father, proud steel worker, avid White Sox fan and honorary president of the Beatles Fan Club, Paul McCartney Chapter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vince's memorial fund: https://bit.ly/2MLM7V8