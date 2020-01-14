Vincent P. Casboni

ST. JOHN, IN - Vincent P. Casboni, age 76, late of St. John, Indiana passed away peacefully with his brother Anthony by his side on January 10, 2020. Vince was born along with his brother Matthew on the South Side of Chicago. He was the son of Anthony Sr. and Mary Casboni. His family was complete when Anthony Jr. was born in 1956. Both parents and his brother Matthew have preceded him in death.

The family owned and operated the Vincennes Discount Center, a neighborhood department store for over 60 years on the South Side of Chicago. Along with his brothers Matthew and Anthony they also served on the St. John Volunteer Fire Department. The brothers had a total of 76 years of service to the Fire Department. Matthew died in the line of duty in 1998 while fighting an arson house fire in St. John. When the family business closed Vince and Anthony built affordable homes on the land where the store operated. He will be missed deeply by his brother Anthony and all his friends that were close to him. Vince will always be remembered for helping others.

Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Crown Point. For more information 219-365-3474 or

