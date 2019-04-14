Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Vargas.

Vincent Vargas

GARY, IN - Vincent Vargas, age 70 of Gary, passed away April 11, 2019. He graduated from Horace Mann High School, Class of 67, and served for the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Vincent was retired for many years, and found enjoyment reading and spending time with his grandsons. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Vincent will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents- Vicente and Rebecca; sister, Patricia.

Vincent is survived by his loving wife of "50" years, Dora; son and beloved daughter-in-law, Kyle and Jennifer "Jenny" Vargas; grandsons (the lights of his life), Logan and Noah Vargas; extended family, Lucy Garcia, Alex (Cynthia) Garcia; Cynthia (late Gilbert); Luis (Nancy) Garcia; many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, sister and brother-in-laws.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Inurnment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com