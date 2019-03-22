Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincente T. Sanchez.

Vincente T. Sanchez

HAMMOND, IN -

Vincente T. Sanchez age 87, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by his whole family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Vicente is survived by his loving children: Sonia (George) Graham, Veronica (Jesus) Guerrero, Lourdes (Victor) Hermosillo, Jorge (Paty) Sanchez, Sergio (Barb) Sanchez, Cesar (April) Sanchez, Joel (Gigi) Sanchez and Noe' (Jeff) Sanchez; 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 12:00-6:00 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home.

Vicente enjoyed nature, going for walks and fishing. He was a hardworking man that strived to provide for his family. He loved being with his family, going to dinner, watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play their sports. His favorite was playing dominoes with everyone. He was very social and loved to talk to everyone. He will truly be missed.

