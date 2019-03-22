Vincente T. Sanchez

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincente T. Sanchez.

Vincente T. Sanchez

HAMMOND, IN -

Vincente T. Sanchez age 87, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by his whole family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Vicente is survived by his loving children: Sonia (George) Graham, Veronica (Jesus) Guerrero, Lourdes (Victor) Hermosillo, Jorge (Paty) Sanchez, Sergio (Barb) Sanchez, Cesar (April) Sanchez, Joel (Gigi) Sanchez and Noe' (Jeff) Sanchez; 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 12:00-6:00 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home.

Vicente enjoyed nature, going for walks and fishing. He was a hardworking man that strived to provide for his family. He loved being with his family, going to dinner, watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play their sports. His favorite was playing dominoes with everyone. He was very social and loved to talk to everyone. He will truly be missed.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details