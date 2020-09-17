Violet D."Val" Hmurovic

WHITING, IN - Violet D. "Val" Hmurovic (nee Lovrinich) 95 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 11, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late John M. Hmurovic who passed away September 26, 1987; loving mother of Susan Hmurovic and John (Beverly) Hmurovic; dearest niece of Barbara (late Milton) Hmurovich; nieces, nephew and cousins. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen (late Ellen) Lovrinich and Joseph Lovrinich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, September 19, 2020at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev, Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation at the church on Saturday morning from 9:00am to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Violet Hmurovic was born on May 20, 1925 in East Chicago, Indiana to Stephen and Julia (Vucich) Lovrinich. She was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Class of 1943 and was a resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community for the past 70 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Slovak Gymnastic Sokol, Lodge 269. She was a retiree of the First National Bank of East Chicago with over 10 years of service. Violet provided a loving home, delicious food, uncommon sense and millions of memories. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Providence Hospice or the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated, (219) 659-4400.