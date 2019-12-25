Violet H. Jurich (nee Batinick)

EAST SIDE - Violet H. Jurich (nee Batinick), age 89, longtime East Side resident, passed away on December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Stephen, Thomas (Louisa) and late Joanne Jurich. Devoted grandmother of Cheryl (Raymond) Gleason, Michael (Kristen) Jurich, Melissa Jurich, Peter (Kelly) Jurich and Anthony Jurich. Cherished great-grandmother of Cole, Callie Violet and Violet Rose. Dearest sister of Michael (Betty) Batinick and Frank (Diane) Batinick. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2741 www.elmwoodchapel.com.