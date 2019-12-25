Violet H. (Batinick) Jurich

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-731-2749
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Violet H. Jurich (nee Batinick)

EAST SIDE - Violet H. Jurich (nee Batinick), age 89, longtime East Side resident, passed away on December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Loving mother of Stephen, Thomas (Louisa) and late Joanne Jurich. Devoted grandmother of Cheryl (Raymond) Gleason, Michael (Kristen) Jurich, Melissa Jurich, Peter (Kelly) Jurich and Anthony Jurich. Cherished great-grandmother of Cole, Callie Violet and Violet Rose. Dearest sister of Michael (Betty) Batinick and Frank (Diane) Batinick. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2741 www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on Dec. 25, 2019
