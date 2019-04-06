Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Rose Stodola.

Violet Rose Stodola

VALPARAISO, IN - Violet Rose Stodola, 90 of Valparaiso and formerly of the East Side of Chicago and Orland Park, IL, passed away April 5, 2019. She was born March 3, 1929 in Chicago, IL to George and Rose Galich.

Violet is survived by her children, Thomas (Corinne) Stodola and Barbara (Thomas) Dockus; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Thiery, Jason Stodola, and Kristi (Tony) Munno; great grandchildren, Kyle, Kaylee, Jaxon, Aubree, and Hailee; sisters, Mary (Jim) McDermott and Dorothy Hunter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Stodola; sister, Catherine Zvonkovich; and brothers, George, Mike, Marco, and John Galich.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.