Violet Strimbu

HIGHLAND, IN - Violet Strimbu, age 94, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after a short illness. She was born and raised in Indiana Harbor, IN, and graduated from East Chicago Washington High School. During World War II, Violet worked at Inland Steel. She obtained a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Purdue University in Education. Violet further advanced her education by earning a degree in Library Science from Indiana University Northwest. She taught elementary education in the School City of East Chicago, before spending the majority of her teaching in the School Town of Highland. She then worked as a librarian with the Hammond Public Library before retiring.

Violet was a faithful and involved member of Woodmar United Methodist Church of Hammond since 1959. She enjoyed Mahjong, needlepoint and crocheting. Violet was active in the arts, volunteered at the Highland Public Library and was a master gardener. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her oatmeal raisin cookies and her mastery of Romanian dishes taught to her by her mother. Violet lived in the same home where she and her husband raised their sons, since 1959.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Thomas Strimbu; parents, John and Antonia Simon; brothers, Dan (Lorraine), John (Marie), Charles (Irene) Simon; sister, Mary (Louie) Lucas. Violet is survived by her sons,Robert (Rosemary) Strimbu of Crown Point, John (Helen) Strimbu of New Lenox, IL; three grandchildren, Jason (Megan), Jennifer, and Alexandra; sister-in-law, Mary Strimbu Breaz; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation for Violet will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at Woodmar United Methodist Church, 7320 Northcote Avenue, Hammond, IN, with a visitation prior to the service from 9:30 -10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Violet's memory to the Woodmar United Methodist Church of Hammond. www.burnsfuneral.com